Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Improves

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer confidence and industrial morale increased in February, separate survey results showed on Friday.

The consumer sentiment index increased to 0.5 in February from -1.7 in January, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, expectations concerning consumers' own economic situation in twelve months brightened in February and consumers' view of their own economy at present were positive.

Consumers' intention to buy durable goods and expectations concerning Finland's economy were on average.

Data was collected from 913 persons between February 1 and 16.

Separately, data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 22.0 in February from 19 in January. The reading was above the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator rose to 12 in February from 9 in the previous month. The reading was above the long-term average of -6.

The service sector confidence indicator improved to 18 in February from 16 in the previous month.

The retail trade confidence fell seven points to 2 in February, which was above the long-term average of -1.