Finland Consumers More Pessimistic In January; Business Morale Weakens

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer confidence remained more negative at the start of the year, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment weakened after improving in the prior month.

The consumer confidence index worsened to -8.7 in January from -7.3 in December. The score is well below the long-term average of -2.4.

Moreover, this was the lowest reading since February 2025, when it was -9.0.

The data was collected from 1,208 people between January 1 and 18.

Households' expectations concerning both their own and Finland's economy over the next twelve months remained subdued, the survey revealed.

Purchasing intentions were generally very low, as households still regarded the time as very unfavorable for buying durable goods and raising a loan.

The survey showed those households' concerns about consumer price inflation in one year's time decreased slightly but were still fairly high.

Expectations regarding the way the country's unemployment rate stayed unchanged and fairly gloomy in January.

The industrial confidence index dropped to -1.0 in January from 0 in December, the Federation of Finnish Industries said. Additionally, the confidence was just below the long-term average of 0.

Production is expected to increase in the coming months, and order backlogs remain somewhat below average, the survey said.