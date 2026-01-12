Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1527
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
12.01.2026 12:48:42

Finland Current Account Balance Turns Surplus In November

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account registered a surplus in November after a deficit in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The current account balance logged a surplus of EUR 101 million in November versus a shortfall of EUR 193 million in October. In the same period last year, the current account balance was a surplus of EUR 274 million.

The goods account in the balance of payment terms was EUR 0.4 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.5 billion. The primary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.1 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.5 billion in surplus.

ATX tiefer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Montag die Bullen.
