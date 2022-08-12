Finland Current Account Deficit Narrows In June

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account deficit decreased in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account deficit narrowed to EUR 101 million in June from EUR 1.875 billion in May.

In the corresponding period last year, the current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 628 million.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus. The service account was in deficit by EUR 0.8 billion.

The primary income account was EUR 0.7 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 4.6 billion in deficit.

In June, net capital inflow to Finland from abroad amounted to EUR 4.3 billion.