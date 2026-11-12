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12.11.2026 09:59:14

Finland Current Account Deficit Narrows In September

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account deficit decreased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The current account surplus dropped to EUR 0.5 billion in September from EUR 1.2 billion in August.

Of the sub-items of the current account, the goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit, and the service account shortfall was EUR 0.6 billion. 

Meanwhile, the primary income balance showed a surplus of EUR 0.5 billion, and the secondary income account was in a shortfall of EUR 0.2 billion.

In September, net capital inflow to Finland from abroad amounted to EUR 2.5 billion, with the highest in the form of other investments, the agency said.

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