12.05.2022 11:44:04
Finland Current Account Deficit Widens In March
(RTTNews) - Finland's current account deficit widened in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.
The current account deficit rose to EUR 1.222 billion in March from EUR 312 million in February.
In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 748 million.
The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.5 billion in deficit. The service account was in deficit of EUR 0.4 billion.
The primary income account was EUR 0.1 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit.
Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 0.7 billion in surplus.
