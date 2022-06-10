Finland Current Account Deficit Widens Sharply In April

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account deficit widened sharply in April, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account deficit rose to EUR 2.29 billion in April from EUR 1.22 billion in March.

In the same period last year, the deficit was EUR 614 million.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit. The service account was also in deficit.

The primary income account was EUR 1.5 billion in deficit, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 1.0 billion in deficit.