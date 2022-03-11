|
Finland Current Account Surplus Falls In January
(RTTNews) - Finland's current account surplus decreased in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.
The current account surplus fell to EUR 84 million in January from EUR 1.16 billion in December.
In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 149 million.
The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 136 million in deficit. The service account was EUR 241 million in deficit.
The primary income account was EUR 0.8 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit.
Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.3 billion in surplus.
