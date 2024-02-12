Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
12.02.2024 12:06:59
Finland Current Account Turns Deficit In December
(RTTNews) - Finland's current account registered a shortfall in December after a surplus in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.
The current account balance logged a deficit of EUR 38 million in December versus a surplus of EUR 1.67 billion in November.
In the same period last year, the current account balance was a surplus of EUR 338 million.
The goods account in the balance of payment terms was EUR 0.2 billion in surplus. Meanwhile, the service account balance showed a deficit of EUR 0.7 billion.
The primary income account was EUR 0.7 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.
Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.8 billion in deficit.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX schliesst in Grün -- DAX beendet Handel über 17.000-Punkte-Marke -- Handel in Shanghai, Hongkong und Tokio ruht
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zum Wochenstart im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich. Asiens Leitbörsen befanden sich am Montag im Feiertag.