Finland Current Account Turns Deficit In February

(RTTNews) - Finland's current account registered a shortfall in February from a surplus a year ago, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The current account balance logged a deficit of EUR 249 million in February versus a surplus of EUR 576 million in the corresponding month last year. In January, it was a surplus of EUR 458 million.

The goods account in the balance of payment terms was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit, and the service account balance also showed the same shortfall of 0.3 billion.

Data showed that the primary income account was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.2 billion in deficit.

The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.7 billion in surplus.

In February, net capital outflow from Finland to abroad totaled EUR 2.0 billion, with net capital outflow marking the highest in the form of portfolio investments with EUR 5.8 billion.