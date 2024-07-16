Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
16.07.2024 08:57:16
Finland Economic Output Contracts Most In 5 Months
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output continued to decline in May, and at the fastest pace in five months, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
Output of the national economy fell a working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, following a 1.5 percent drop in April. The output has been falling since June last year.
Further, this was the biggest decrease since December 2023, when the economy contracted by 2.1 percent.
Among sectors, primary sector production shrank around 4.4 percent from last year. The secondary output fell sharply by 8.8 percent, while the tertiary activity advanced by 1.0 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.7 percent in May versus a 0.1 percent rebound in the previous month.
