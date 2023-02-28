28.02.2023 11:55:37

Finland Economy Contracts 0.6% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Finland's economy contracted more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of 2022 as rising inflationary pressures halted household spending along with a decline in foreign demand, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a revised 0.1 percent drop in the third quarter.

In the flash report, the rate of decline for the December quarter was only 0.2 percent.

Thus, the economy entered a technical recession due to back-to-back declines in GDP.

On the expenditure side, private consumption fell 0.6 percent over the quarter, and government consumption was 1.2 percent lower.

Gross fixed capital formation also logged a negative growth of 2.0 percent, as both private and public investment contracted.

The volume of exports decreased 2.9 percent, and that of imports slid 2.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed sharply to 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter from 1.6 percent in the third quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wohingegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen