Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
16.01.2024 07:20:24
Finland Economy Contracts 0.7% In November
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output declined for the fourth straight month in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
Output of the national economy fell a working-day-adjusted 0.7 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 1.4 percent drop in October, which was revised from a 0.8 percent decrease estimated initially.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rebounded 0.2 percent in November versus a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.
Among sectors, primary sector production declined by around 1.0 percent from last year. Similarly, the secondary and tertiary sectors also shrank by 1.0 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.