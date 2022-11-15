Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
15.11.2022 08:39:34
Finland Economy Contracts In Q3
(RTTNews) - Finland's economy contracted in the three months ended September, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
Gross domestic product fell a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in the June quarter.
Further, the Finnish economy contracted for the first time since the second quarter of 2021.
In September, output of the national economy grew 0.6 percent over the month, following a 0.4 percent rise in August.
On an annual basis, economic output rose 1.6 percent in September versus 1.7 percent in the previous month.
Primary production increased by about 2.0 percent. Secondary production remained on level with the previous year and services grew by around 2.0 percent from September 2021.
