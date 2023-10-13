Finland Economy Grows 0.3% In August

(RTTNews) - Finland's gross domestic product grew at a slower pace in August amid a contraction in the secondary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the revised 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.

Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 2.2 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector advanced by 2.4 percent, while secondary activity decreased notably by 4.8 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output dropped 0.04 percent over the month, following a 0.7 percent fall in July. This was the third successive monthly decline.