Finland Economy Grows 1.5%

(RTTNews) - Finland's gross domestic product rebounded in July largely on the back of strong growth in the primary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-over-year in July, in contrast to a 0.3 percent decrease in the prior month.

Among sectors, primary sector production grew sharply by about 13 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector advanced by 3.0 percent, while secondary activity decreased by 4.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output advanced 0.7 percent over the month, following a 0.9 percent gain in June. This was the first expansion in three months.