Finland GDP Growth Eases August
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output growth moderated for the fifth successive month in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.
Output of the national economy grew a working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 1.4 percent rise in July, which was revised down from 1.5 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output remained almost unchanged in August, rising 0.01 percent versus a 0.91 percent contraction in July.
Among sectors, both primary and secondary production fell around 2.0 percent annually in August. Meanwhile, output produced in the tertiary sector grew about 2.0 percent.
