Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
15.06.2022 13:10:06
Finland GDP Growth Eases In April
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output growth slowed at the start of the second quarter, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.
Output of the national economy rose a working-day adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.0 percent gain in March, which was revised down from the 5.4 percent growth.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output increased 0.7 percent month-on-month in April, following a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.
Data showed that primary production increased around 6.0 percent annually in April. The secondary sector output and services production gained by around 5.0 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, from a year ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinsanhebung durch Fed und SNB: ATX und DAX schließen tiefrot -- US-Börsen letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel tiefrot. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag klar bergab. Die Asien-Börsen fanden auch am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.