Finland GDP Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output increased at a softer pace in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day adjusted 2.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.1 percent gain in January. This was the lowest since November last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, after a 0.9 percent fall in the preceding month.

Data showed that the primary production decreased around 1.0 percent annually in February. The secondary sector output and services production gained around 8.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

