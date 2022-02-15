15.02.2022 12:08:11

Finland GDP Growth Improves In December

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output increased at a faster pace in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.2 percent gain in November.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output increased 0.7 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data showed that the primary production decreased around 3.0 percent annually in December. The secondary sector output and services production gained by around 10.0 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, GDP rose 3.7 percent yearly and rose 0.6 percent from the previous quarter.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover accelerated 34.0 percent yearly in December, following a 21.4 percent rise in November.

