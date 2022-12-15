Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
15.12.2022 13:21:34
Finland GDP Growth Improves On Tertiary Activity
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output growth improved in October amid an upswing in the tertiary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.
Output of the national economy grew a working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in September, which was revised down from 1.6 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, output rose 0.2 percent following a 0.4 percent gain a month ago.
Among sectors, output produced in the tertiary sector grew by about 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, both primary and secondary production fell around 2.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, in October from last year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones rutscht unter 33.000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.