Finland GDP Growth Slows Further In June

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic growth eased for the third straight month in June, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 1.0 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 2.6 percent increase in May, which was revised up from 2.5 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output contracted 0.2 percent month-on-month in June, in contrast to a 0.2 percent rebound in the preceding month.

Among sectors, secondary production grew by about 4.0 percent annually in June. This was offset by around 1.0 percent falls in both primary and tertiary sectors.

During the second quarter, GDP advanced 2.3 percent from a year ago and rose 0.6 percent compared with the preceding quarter.

The statistical office will publish detailed figures for the second quarter on August 31.

