Finland GDP Growth Slows In January

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output increased at a softer pace in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 4.4 percent gain in December.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output decreased 0.7 percent month-on-month in January, after a 1.6 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data showed that the primary production decreased around 4.0 percent annually in January. The secondary sector output and services production gained by around 7.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, from a year ago.