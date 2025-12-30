Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1480
 EUR
0,0005
0,05 %
EUR - GBP
30.12.2025 08:19:41

Finland GDP Recovers 0.3% In November

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output expanded in November after contracting in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 1.8 percent drop in October, which was revised from the 0.1 percent decrease estimated previously. Further, this was the first growth in three months.

The trend indicator of output is part of national accounts and aims to anticipate the development of value added in the national economy at the level of the whole economy and three main industries.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output advanced 1.3 percent in November versus a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag etwas schwächer erwartet. Der DAX dürfte sich ohne große Ausschläge präsentieren. Asiens Börsen finden auch am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
