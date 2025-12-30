Finland GDP Recovers 0.3% In November

(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output expanded in November after contracting in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a 1.8 percent drop in October, which was revised from the 0.1 percent decrease estimated previously. Further, this was the first growth in three months.

The trend indicator of output is part of national accounts and aims to anticipate the development of value added in the national economy at the level of the whole economy and three main industries.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output advanced 1.3 percent in November versus a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.