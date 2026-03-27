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27.03.2026 12:12:05
Finland GDP Rises 0.1% In February
(RTTNews) - Finland's economic output expanded for the third straight month in February, though marginally, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.
Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 0.2 percent growth in January. In December, the rate of expansion was 0.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, economic output contracted 1.6 percent in February, reversing a 1.3 percent rebound in the prior month. Moreover, this was the fastest fall since February 2025, when the economy shrank 2.0 percent.
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