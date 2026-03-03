Finland HICP Inflation Climbs To 1.8%

(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated in February to the highest level in five months, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the prior month's 1.0 percent increase.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2025, when prices rose 2.3 percent.

Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 3.7 percent from 0.2 percent, and the annual price growth in furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance accelerated to 4.0 percent from 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, transport costs continued to decrease by 0.2 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 0.2 percent less expensive.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rebounded 1.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in January.