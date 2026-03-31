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31.03.2026 10:13:10

Finland HICP Inflation Climbs To 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in nearly two-and-a-half years, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.4 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the prior month's 1.8 percent increase. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in October 2023.

Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 5.5 percent from 3.7 percent, and transport charges rebound sharply by 2.2 percent versus a 0.2 percent fall in February. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.7 percent after rising 1.2 percent in February.

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