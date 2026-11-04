|
04.11.2026 08:52:18
Finland HICP Inflation Climbs To 3.4% In October
(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated further in October, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the prior month's 2.7 percent increase. Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 3.1 percent from 1.2 percent, and transport inflation climbed to 10.2 percent from 9.2 percent.
Similarly, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.1 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 0.7 percent.
On a monthly basis, the HICP increased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFurcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.