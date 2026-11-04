Finland HICP Inflation Climbs To 3.4% In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated further in October, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the prior month's 2.7 percent increase. Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 3.1 percent from 1.2 percent, and transport inflation climbed to 10.2 percent from 9.2 percent.

Similarly, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.1 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent.