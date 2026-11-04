Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1999
 EUR
0,0005
0,04 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
04.11.2026 08:52:18

Finland HICP Inflation Climbs To 3.4% In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation accelerated further in October, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the prior month's 2.7 percent increase. Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 3.1 percent from 1.2 percent, and transport inflation climbed to 10.2 percent from 9.2 percent.

Similarly, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.1 percent from 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices continued to fall by 0.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased at a stable rate of 0.6 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Furcht vor KI-Regulierung: ATX und DAX büßen Gewinne letztlich ein -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim DAX waren zunächst teils kräftige Gewinne zu sehen, bevor beide Börsenbarometer ins Minus fielen. An der Wall Street geht es ebenso stark nach unten. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen