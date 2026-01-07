Finland HICP Inflation Rises To 1.8%

(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation rose for the first time in three months in December, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in December, faster than the prior month's 1.5 percent increase.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.7 percent from 1.7 percent, and the annual price growth in housing and utilities rose somewhat to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs continued to decrease by 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rebounded 0.4 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in November.