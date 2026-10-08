Finland Industrial Output Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production declined for the second straight month in August, Statistics Finland said Thursday.

Industrial production dropped 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, bigger than the 1.1 percent fall seen in July. This was the second consecutive fall.

Mining and quarrying output was down 3.2 percent and manufacturing shrank 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, output was 1.9 percent higher in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

The annual growth in industrial output eased notably to 0.8 percent from 4.6 percent in July.

Another data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders expanded 18.1 percent year-on-year in August after recording a sharp 69.2 percent increase in July.