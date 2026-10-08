Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1793
 EUR
-0,0004
-0,04 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
08.10.2026 09:08:59

Finland Industrial Output Falls For Second Month

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production declined for the second straight month in August, Statistics Finland said Thursday.

Industrial production dropped 1.3 percent on a monthly basis, bigger than the 1.1 percent fall seen in July. This was the second consecutive fall.

Mining and quarrying output was down 3.2 percent and manufacturing shrank 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, output was 1.9 percent higher in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

The annual growth in industrial output eased notably to 0.8 percent from 4.6 percent in July.

Another data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders expanded 18.1 percent year-on-year in August after recording a sharp 69.2 percent increase in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
An den Börsen in Asien geht es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen