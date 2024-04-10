Finland Industrial Output Recovers 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production increased for the first time in three months in February on the back of robust growth in the utility sector, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.7 percent contraction a month ago.

Among the main industries, output produced in the utility sector surged 18.8 percent annually in February, while mining and quarrying segment showed a sharp decrease of 20.9 percent. Data showed that manufatcuring output logged a marginal decline of 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.3 percent after rebounding 4.0 percent in January.