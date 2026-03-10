|
10.03.2026 09:48:58
Finland Industrial Output Stalls In January
(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production remained stagnant in January after rising in the previous three months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
Industrial output showed a flat change in January, following a 2.3 percent increase in December.
Among other main sectors, output produced in the utility sector logged a strong rebound of 6.8 percent, while manufacturing production recorded a renewed decline of 1.8 percent, and mining and quarrying output dropped 0.6 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.1 percent after falling 0.7 percent in December. During January, the chemical industry decreased the most by 14.7 percent.
