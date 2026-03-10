Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1553
 EUR
0,0002
0,02 %
EUR - GBP
10.03.2026 09:48:58

Finland Industrial Output Stalls In January

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production remained stagnant in January after rising in the previous three months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output showed a flat change in January, following a 2.3 percent increase in December.

Among other main sectors, output produced in the utility sector logged a strong rebound of 6.8 percent, while manufacturing production recorded a renewed decline of 1.8 percent, and mining and quarrying output dropped 0.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.1 percent after falling 0.7 percent in December. During January, the chemical industry decreased the most by 14.7 percent.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

