Finland Industrial Production Falls In March

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production declined in March after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 1.2 percent month-on-month in March, after a 0.5 percent rise in February. In January, output had declined 3.1 percent.

Manufacturing output decreased 0.7 percent monthly in March.

Meanwhile, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 1.9 percent and those of mining and quarrying grew 4.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 2.6 percent in March, after a 3.4 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders rose 10.4 percent yearly in March. Orders in the chemical industry grew the most by 21.1 percent.