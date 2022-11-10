Finland Industrial Production Grows Further

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent month-on-month in September, faster than the revised 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Among the main industries, production grew the most, by 6.9 percent monthly in the electrical and electronics segment.

Output produced in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector grew 4.0 percent, and in the forest industry by 1.5 percent from the previous month.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged a marginal increase of 0.1 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production growth accelerated to a three-month high of 4.0 percent in September from 2.5 percent a month ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders grew sharply by 13.0 percent annually in September, though slower than the 15.8 percent increase in August.

The chemical industry logged the biggest growth in orders at 41.7 percent.