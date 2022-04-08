Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Finland Industrial Production Recovers In February
(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production increased in February after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in February, after a 3.3 percent drop in January. In December, output gained 3.2 percent.
Manufacturing output increased 1.3 percent monthly in February.
Meanwhile, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply decreased 1.3 percent and those of mining and quarrying fell 7.4 percent.
Among the main industries, the chemical industry output grew the most by 3.8 percent and production in electrical and electronics gained 3.3 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 3.8 percent in February, after a 4.2 percent growth in the prior month.
Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders growth eased to 4.1 percent yearly in February. Nonetheless, orders have grown continuously since February 2021, the agency said.
