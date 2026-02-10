Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1498
 EUR
0,0030
0,26 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
10.02.2026 08:32:04

Finland Industrial Production Rises 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production expanded for the third straight month in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, following a 1.7 percent increase in November.

The acceleration in growth was mainly supported by a 15.3 percent expansion in the chemical industry.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output advanced 7.6 percent annually in December, while manufacturing production remained flat and output produced in the utility segment was 0.5 percent lower.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.8 percent versus a 0.2 percent increase in November.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen