Finland Industrial Production Shrinks 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production decreased for the third straight month in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output fell 5.3 percent year-over-year in May, following a 6.3 percent contraction a month ago.

Among the main industries, output produced in the mining and quarrying segment alone plunged by 7.7 percent annually in May, and the chemical industry showed a decrease of 5.3 percent.

On the other hand, manufacturing production advanced 0.7 percent from last year. The growth seen in the forest industry was 6.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent recovery in April.