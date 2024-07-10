Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Finland Industrial Production Shrinks 5.3%
(RTTNews) - Finland's industrial production decreased for the third straight month in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.
Industrial output fell 5.3 percent year-over-year in May, following a 6.3 percent contraction a month ago.
Among the main industries, output produced in the mining and quarrying segment alone plunged by 7.7 percent annually in May, and the chemical industry showed a decrease of 5.3 percent.
On the other hand, manufacturing production advanced 0.7 percent from last year. The growth seen in the forest industry was 6.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent recovery in April.
