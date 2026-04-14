Finland Inflation Climbs To 21-month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in nearly two years amid higher energy costs, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 0.6 percent increase in February. Further, a similar inflation rate was last seen in June 2024.

The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by higher costs for electricity, diesel, and petrol caused by the impact of the Middle East war.

The annual price growth in electricity, gas, and other fuels quickened to 15.5 percent from 9.5 percent. Transport charges climbed 3.0 percent after remaining flat a month ago, while inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.5 percent from 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent, following a 1.1 percent increase in February.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 2.5 percent yearly in March, following a 1.8 percent increase in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP moved up 0.8 percent.