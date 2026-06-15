Finland Inflation Climbs To 26-Month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in more than two years, driven primarily by higher transport charges amid rising fuel prices, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.5 percent increase in April. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since March 2024, when prices climbed 2.2 percent.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 7.1 percent in April from 5.3 percent as costs for fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment surged by 23.6 percent.

Housing and utility costs rebounded 0.6 percent versus a 0.3 percent fall a month ago. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 1.1 percent from 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent, following a 0.1 percent increase in April.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 2.8 percent yearly in May versus 2.4 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP rose 0.5 percent.