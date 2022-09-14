Finland Inflation Eases In August

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased slightly in August after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 7.6 percent in August from 7.8 percent in July.

The overall inflation in August was driven by increased prices of electricity, petrol, diesel, and capital repairs on detached houses.

The rising of consumer prices from one year back was curbed most by reductions in the prices of refundable and non-refundable prescription medicines, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in August, linked to higher electricity costs.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, increased 7.9 percent annually in August, while it dropped 0.1 percent from a month ago.