Finland Inflation Increases Further In February

(RTTNews) - Finland's inflation accelerated for a second straight month in February mainly due to higher prices for electricity, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index increased marginally 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.4 percent increase in January.

Inflation was driven by increases in the prices of electricity, fuels, capital repair on detached houses, and renovation of blocks of flats from one year ago.

Price growth was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, average interest rate on housing loans and regular ferry service, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in February, driven by fuel prices, after a 1.2 percent growth in the prior month. Prices rose for a second month in a row.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, increased 4.4 percent annually in February after a 4.1 percent rise in the previous month. The index rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.