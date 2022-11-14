Finland Inflation Rises Further In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation continued to rise in October, driven by the increase in average interest rates on housing loans, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Consumer prices grew 8.31 percent year-on-year in October, following an 8.11 percent rise in September.

The overall inflation in October was driven by increases in the prices of electricity and the average interest rate on housing loans, and in the prices of diesel and petrol from one year ago, the agency said.

The rise of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed most by reductions in the prices of non-refundable prescription medicines.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.93 percent in October, following a 0.78 percent gain in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 10.7 percent annually in October, following a 10.0 percent growth in the prior month.