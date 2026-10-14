Finland Inflation Rises To 31-month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation accelerated further in September to the highest level in just over two-and-a-half years, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.5 percent year-over-year in September, following a 2.2 percent increase in August. Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since February 2024, when prices had risen 3.0 percent.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 8.9 percent from 7.3 percent amid higher fuel costs, and that for housing and utilities rose to 1.6 percent from 1.3 percent. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent. Meanwhile, the deflation in clothing and footwear prices eased to 0.9 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent in September, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in August.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 2.7 percent yearly in September versus 2.4 percent in the prior month. Monthly, the HICP increased 0.7 percent.