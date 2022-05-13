Finland Inflation Slows Slightly In April

(RTTNews) - Finland's inflation slowed slightly in April, mainly due to the easing off of rising liquid fuel prices, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index increased 5.7 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.8 percent increase in February.

Price growth was curbed most by reductions in the prices of children's day care, non-refundable prescription medicines, medical examination and treatment fees, eyeglasses and average interest rate on housing loans in April from a year ago, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose only 0.31 percent in April after a 1.5 percent rise in the prior month. Prices rose for a third straight month.

The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, which is the EU measure of inflation, increased 5.8 percent annually in April and rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.