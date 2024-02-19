Finland Inflation Slows To 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation eased somewhat in January after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 3.6 percent rise in December.

The decrease in inflation was primarily caused by a milder rise in the average interest rate on housing loans and lower prices of gasoline, the agency said.

Among the major components, utility costs rose 4.30 percent annually in January, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 1.58 percent. Meanwhile, transport costs were 1.10 percent cheaper compared to last year.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose at a stable rate of 0.3 percent in January.

The EU measure of the harmonised index, or HICP, climbed 1.1 percent annually in January, slower than the 1.3 percent increase a month ago.