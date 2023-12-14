Finland Inflation Slows To 3.3%, Lowest In 25 Months

(RTTNews) - Finland's consumer price inflation moderated further in November to the lowest level in just over two years, preliminary data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the prior month's 4.9 percent gain.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since October 2021, when prices had risen 3.1 percent.

The overall inflation in November was mainly driven by increases in the average interest rate on housing loans, consumer credits, and the prices of district heating, the agency said.

On the other hand, prices declined the most in electricity, owner-occupied flats, and diesel.

Among the major components, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 3.0 percent annually in November, though slower than the 4.0 percent rise a month ago.

Utility costs were 3.9 percent higher annually in November. Meanwhile, health costs dropped by 2.28 percent. There was a 1.99 percent fall in transport charges, which also helped ease inflation.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in November, reversing a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.

The EU measure of the harmonised index, or HICP, climbed 0.7 percent annually in November, slower than the 2.4 percent increase a month ago.