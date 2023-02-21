Finland Jobless Rate At 8-Month High

(RTTNews) - Finland's unemployment rate increased further at the start of the year to the highest level in eight months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 7.6 percent in January from 6.7 percent in December. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.

The latest jobless rate was the highest since May 2022, when it was 7.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons climbed to 211,000 in January from 187,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, edged down to 16.0 percent from 16.1 percent.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group was 7.0 percent in January.

The employment rate fell to 62.0 percent in January from 63.2 percent in the previous month.