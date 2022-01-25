25.01.2022 09:50:31

Finland Jobless Rate Falls In December

(RTTNews) - Finland's jobless rate declined in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.7 percent in December from 7.6 percent in the same month last year. In November, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 187,000 in December from 203,000 in the last year.

The employment rate rose to 73.3 percent in December from 70.0 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 128,000 from a year ago to 2.59 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.0 percent in December.

In the fourth quarter, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.

In 2021, the jobless rate was 7.7 percent. The average number of unemployment was 212,000.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Signalen: ATX und DAX vor weiterer Stabilisierung -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften mit positiven Vorzeichen starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren zur Wochenmitte derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen