22.02.2022 12:17:08
Finland Jobless Rate Falls In January
(RTTNews) - Finland's jobless rate decreased in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.
The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group declined to 7.5 percent in January from 8.8 percent in the same month last year. In December, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.
The number of unemployed persons decreased to 205,000 in January from 237,000 in the last year.
The employment rate rose to 71.5 percent in January from 68.0 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 88,000 from a year ago to 2.53 million.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 7.0 percent in January from 7.1 percent in the previous month.
