Finland Jobless Rate Falls In March

(RTTNews) - Finland's jobless rate decreased and employment increased in March, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group declined to 6.6 percent in March from 8.0 percent in the same month last year. In February, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.

The jobless rate rose to 7.0 percent from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 31,000 to 192,000 in March from 223,000 in the last year.

The employment rate trend rose to 73.7 percent in March from 71.1 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 77,000 from a year ago to 2.573 million.